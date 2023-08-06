Cargo ships on the Suez Canal in Egypt. A Suez Canal tugboat has sunk after colliding with a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker, the canal authority said on Saturday. Photo: Shutterstock
Suez Canal tugboat sinks after collision with Hong Kong-flagged tanker, crew member dies

  • The tanker, Chinagas Legend, is waiting in Port Said, Egypt, until the completion of procedures related to the accident, the canal authority said
  • The tanker was en route from Singapore to the US. Canal sources said 6 other tugboat crew members had been rescued and taken to hospital

Reuters
Updated: 4:03am, 6 Aug, 2023

