US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden signs into law bill approving US-Taiwan trade agreement to boost bilateral economic ties
- Agreement covers streamlining customs procedures, combating corruption and helping small businesses navigate regulatory procedures in both markets
- Legislative branch’s authority asserted as law requires US trade representative to brief Congress on negotiations with Taiwan
US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE