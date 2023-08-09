Concerns about China’s behaviour and intentions in Southeast Asia create diplomatic and economic openings for the US, according to the report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Photo: Shutterstock
US beats China in soft power and popularity in Southeast Asia, giving it regional edge: analysis
- Majority of citizens in 10 countries examined trusted Washington over Beijing, especially in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam
- China widely seen as major economic power, while the US perceived as providing significant traditional development aid
Concerns about China’s behaviour and intentions in Southeast Asia create diplomatic and economic openings for the US, according to the report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Photo: Shutterstock