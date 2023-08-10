US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order further restricting US investment in China in technologies that might pose national security risks. Photo: Reuters
Biden plans new restrictions on US investments in China, declares ‘emergency’ on sensitive tech
- US President Joe Biden looks to restrict US venture capital, private equity stakes in Chinese firms in micro electronics, AI, quantum information technologies
- Separately, White House declares ‘national emergency’ over ‘threat of advancement’ by China in ‘sensitive technologies and products’ related to military, spying
