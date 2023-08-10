At a special summit in Washington in May 2022, US President Joe Biden hailed a “new era” in US-Asean ties. Photo: AP
At a special summit in Washington in May 2022, US President Joe Biden hailed a “new era” in US-Asean ties. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China

In effort to engage Asean members, US hosts new fellowship training programme

  • The initiative is part of US efforts to convince Asean that it wants to work with the region on its own merits, not just in the context of US-China competition
  • Fellows engage with government, academic and private sector actors in meetings centred on emerging technologies, public health, security and climate change

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 6:19am, 10 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
At a special summit in Washington in May 2022, US President Joe Biden hailed a “new era” in US-Asean ties. Photo: AP
At a special summit in Washington in May 2022, US President Joe Biden hailed a “new era” in US-Asean ties. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE