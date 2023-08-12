Kenyan firm BasiGo is one of the companies supplying electric buses in Nairobi, in partnership with BYD, China’s largest EV maker. Photo: BasiGo
Why Chinese electric vehicle brands could ‘take a lead’ in Africa
- Uptake of EVs is low due to cost and lack of reliable electricity, analysts say
- But initiatives in the public transport sector are seen to be having an impact
