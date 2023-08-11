Santiago Peña, president-elect of Paraguay, belongs to the Colorado Party, which has long fostered diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
For Paraguay and its new president, Taiwan ties are weighed against China’s potential economic role

  • World’s largest country defying Beijing’s claim of sovereignty over self-ruled island enters spotlight ahead of No 2 Taipei official’s visit to Asunción
  • Economic challenges nudge Paraguayan beef industry and other domestic voices to advocate for departure from status quo

Igor Patrick
Igor Patrick in Washington

Updated: 11:05pm, 11 Aug, 2023

