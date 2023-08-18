The skyline of Clearwater Beach, Florida. A US judge has denied a request for a preliminary injunction against a new law that sharply restricts the ability of Chinese citizens to buy property in the state. Photo: Shutterstock
US judge declines to block Florida law restricting Chinese from buying property

  • Ruling means the state law, which started on July 1, will remain in effect while the court case is resolved
  • Plaintiffs’ suit, which is supported by the US Justice Department, contends law is discriminatory, violates fair housing standards and is unconstitutional

Bochen Han
Bochen Han in Washington

Updated: 6:47am, 18 Aug, 2023

