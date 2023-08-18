US President Joe Biden exits Air Force One on Thursday ahead of a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held at Camp David, Maryland. Photo: AP
‘Historic’ US-Japan-South Korea summit delivers on defence, diplomacy and tech
- ‘Camp David principles’ deepening trilateral commitments expected from first-of-its-kind meeting between Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk-yeol
- Mindful of China, understanding reached that ‘a threat to any one of us, fundamentally poses a threat to all of us’, says senior US official
