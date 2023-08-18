Members of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus on the roof of the Ledra Palace in the buffer zone separating the divided capital of Nicosia. Photo: AFP
Members of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus on the roof of the Ledra Palace in the buffer zone separating the divided capital of Nicosia. Photo: AFP
Cyprus
China

Turkish Cypriot forces assault UN peacekeepers on buffer zone that separates Greeks from Turks

  • They attempted to block construction of a controversial road in the buffer zone – the line that slices between the Greek and Turkish sides of the island
  • Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the island’s northern side in response to a military coup by the junta in power in Greece

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:03pm, 18 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus on the roof of the Ledra Palace in the buffer zone separating the divided capital of Nicosia. Photo: AFP
Members of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus on the roof of the Ledra Palace in the buffer zone separating the divided capital of Nicosia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE