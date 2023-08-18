Members of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus on the roof of the Ledra Palace in the buffer zone separating the divided capital of Nicosia. Photo: AFP
Turkish Cypriot forces assault UN peacekeepers on buffer zone that separates Greeks from Turks
- They attempted to block construction of a controversial road in the buffer zone – the line that slices between the Greek and Turkish sides of the island
- Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish forces occupied the island’s northern side in response to a military coup by the junta in power in Greece
