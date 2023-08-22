“To the extent that China continues to slow in a way that many of us are predicting, it will have a direct economic impact on many of our allies in the region, who have huge economic ties to China,” he added.

Monday’s testimony before the USCC followed a stream of dismal economic data for China that had many analysts trying to grapple with the extent of the problem.

Exports in July, for example, fell for a third consecutive month, recording a year-on-year 14.5 per cent contraction to total US$282 billion – the steepest annual decline since February 2020.

China’s most recent official figures showed its retail sales, industrial output and investment all posting weaker-than-expected growth in July. Foreign direct investment in China plummeted by 87 per cent in the second quarter of this year, according to figures from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday.

Those numbers, witnesses said, suggested that China would no longer be able to finance as many infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, sometimes called the Global South.

Beijing’s external lending on this front, primarily through its Belt and Road Initiative, has helped integrate economies in these regions more closely with China’s.

Wright estimated that since 2020 about US$78 billion worth of these loans were either in default or under renegotiation.

“The way in which China participates in that [negotiating] process is going to be where the rubber hits the road for their external diplomacy because it reveals the constraints of their own domestic political system … and their own financial stress,” he said.

“If Beijing is not going to provide meaningful debt relief … and countries are struggling with significant financial stress, then they are going to need some sort of additional marginal source of new financing,” Wright said.

He urged Congress to work with private-sector lenders “to provide some sort of alternative for that which has the added benefit of … removing Beijing from the centre of that aspect of economic diplomacy”.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers in June that the Biden administration wanted to boost involvement in the Inter-American Development Bank group’s private-sector investment fund and the African Development Fund.

“These investments will bolster our engagement in these regions at a time of geopolitical competition,” Yellen said during a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

Earlier this month, the White House asked Congress for more than US$40 billion in “emergency funding” to support its foreign-policy goals, including US$2.3 billion towards International Monetary Fund investments seeking to counterbalance China’s “coercive and unsustainable” lending programmes.

While the witnesses said China’s economic challenges were deeply rooted in its policy choices of the past decade and would thus be difficult to overcome in the short term, they all rejected a suggestion from one of the USCC’s commissioners, Randall Schriver, that the US government try somehow to exacerbate China’s economic distress.

“Even if you don’t agree with it, and even if it’s marginal, what are things we could do to kick [China] while they’re down, if you will, put pressure on them?” asked Schriver, a former assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs under Donald Trump.

Wright countered that such an approach would make it “far more difficult” for Biden to maintain alignment with the European Union on China policy, which the US leader had worked hard to forge.

“It’s very difficult for me to come up with anything externally that would do more than what has already taken place in China over the last five to 10 years,” he said.

“If you were going to think about how to undermine the vitality of a robust private sector in China, you would do roughly what Beijing has done in trying to single out some [firms] … as political targets in the last couple of years.”

Another witness, Zongyan Zoe Liu of the Council on Foreign Relations, agreed with Wright, emphasising that moves aimed at damaging China’s economy further risked undoing much of the policy coordination that Biden had managed with Japan and South Korea.

Borst, meanwhile, said “extreme measures” intended to decouple from China would ramp up pressure on China economically and that “over the long run, it will actually be damaging to US interests”.