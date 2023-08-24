The US in 2019 approved a US$8 billion sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan. Photo: dpa
Taiwan arms boost: US approves US$500 million in F-16 sensor systems for island’s defence
- Latest sale of infrared search-and track equipment built by Lockheed Martin deepens interoperability with American fighter-jet programme
- Functionality is unique in not emitting its own radiation, enhancing the lethality and survivability of aircrews
