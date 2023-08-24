The US in 2019 approved a US$8 billion sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan. Photo: dpa
The US in 2019 approved a US$8 billion sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan. Photo: dpa
Taiwan
China

Taiwan arms boost: US approves US$500 million in F-16 sensor systems for island’s defence

  • Latest sale of infrared search-and track equipment built by Lockheed Martin deepens interoperability with American fighter-jet programme
  • Functionality is unique in not emitting its own radiation, enhancing the lethality and survivability of aircrews

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Washington

Updated: 6:50am, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The US in 2019 approved a US$8 billion sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan. Photo: dpa
The US in 2019 approved a US$8 billion sale of 66 F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE