Republican candidates talk ‘tough on China’ as Trump skips first debate

It was apparent, however, that the candidates at the debate, hosted by Fox News, were eager to show that they were not soft on China, and that increasingly hawkish stances would continue to set the tone of the Republicans’ China policy.

All eight of the candidates sharing the stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were able to squeeze in at least one reference to China but did not expand beyond the general “tough on China” talking points shared by most Republican politicians.

However, right before the two-hour debate began, Trump released a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, where he accused US President Joe Biden of taking bribes from Beijing and being “afraid to tell China to get out of Cuba”.

“We can’t let China be in Cuba,” Trump said, referring to reports about Beijing building military facilities in the country.

Advertisement

“I had a very good relationship with President Xi,” Trump continued. “He respected this country, he respected me. And he’ll get out.”

In a conversation mostly focused on domestic issues, Trump also referenced the tariffs he imposed on Chinese goods to claim that he had stood up for American manufacturing.

Ahead of the debate, Trump had proposed a “universal baseline tariff” on virtually all imports to the United States and to phase out all imports of “essential goods” from China in four years.

Like Trump, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who is polling a distant second, has said that he would revoke China’s most-favoured-nation trade status if elected. And, like the former president, DeSantis has declined to say whether he would send military forces to Taiwan if it was attacked by Beijing.

Advertisement

But while he has lashed out at China throughout his campaign, DeSantis made only one vague reference to China on Wednesday.

We need to “do what we need to do with China”, DeSantis said, when asked if he would support more funding to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur ranking third in the latest polls, also mentioned China in the context of Ukraine, noting that by increasing support to Ukraine, the US was “driving Russia further into China’s arms”.

Advertisement

“The Russia-China alliance is the single greatest threat we face,” he said, as the only candidate on stage to clearly oppose increased support to Ukraine.

Before Wednesday’s debate, Ramaswamy had spoken about reducing US supply chain dependence on China and driving a “wedge” between China and Russia to deter Beijing’s aggression.

He has also said that he would send US military forces to defend Taiwan – but only after the US achieves semiconductor independence in 2028.

Advertisement

Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN who ranks sixth in recent polls, lambasted Ramaswamy for his Ukraine stance, noting that he has “no foreign policy experience” and that “a win for Russia is a win for China”.

She had previously called his Taiwan plans unrealistic.

Haley, who also served as governor of South Carolina, also took time on Wednesday to criticise Biden for his “green subsidies” that “help China” and pushed for a stronger stance on China and India to lower their emissions.

Advertisement

In a June speech on US-China policy, Haley pledged to take a holistic approach in countering China after making a soft jab at the Trump administration for focusing too “singularly” on the bilateral trade relationship.

The Trump administration initiated the US trade war with China – imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of imports from China – which the Biden White House has largely continued.

A supporter of 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley outside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, ahead of the debate. Photo: AFP

During the Trump era, the Justice Department also started a controversial “China Initiative” that focused on alleged intellectual property theft by Chinese-American researchers on behalf of Beijing. That programme has since been shut down. Trump was also heavily criticised for his anti-China rhetoric during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice-president and fourth in latest polls, referred to China only once during the debate, urging greater US support for Ukraine to deter Beijing’s potential aggression towards Taiwan.

Recent months have seen Republican candidates grow more vocal about their positions on China.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is fifth in the polls, had previously been criticised for seeking to limit proposed restrictions on technology investments in China and not supporting a full ban on Chinese-owned TikTok.

But in recent campaign ads, Scott has said he “will keep China out of our homeland and out of our data”. On Wednesday, Scott called to “bring our jobs home from China”.

North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, ninth in polls, was also eager to present a tough stance at the debate, criticising Biden for not making US energy independence from China a priority and calling for “anti-ship missiles on Taiwan”.

Burgum was the only candidate to reference China in his closing remarks: “The way we win the cold war with China is by growing our economy and through innovation.”

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, seventh in polling, used the opportunity to highlight China’s role in the US fentanyl crisis, an issue he has long been outspoken about.

“The Chinese are engaging in an act of war against us, killing our citizens,” he said, urging that fentanyl be made “priority one” in US conversations with China.

And former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who ranks eighth, spoke about improving computer science education in the country to “compete with China in terms of technology”.

On Wednesday, candidates were also asked whether they would support Trump as the party’s choice if he were convicted in court. Six of the candidates on stage said yes, while Hutchinson and Christie disagreed, further cementing their reputation as Trump critics.

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four jurisdictions – two federal, two state. On Thursday, the former president is set to surrender to authorities at a jail in Fulton County, Georgia, on state charges he engaged in a conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

To take part in the debate, candidates had to meet thresholds set by the Republican National Committee, including getting 40,000 individual campaign donations. Candidates were also required to have at least 1 per cent support in three separate national polls, or two national polls and one from an early presidential primary state like Iowa.

They also had to pledge to support the Republican Party’s eventual presidential candidate in 2024, which Trump has refused to do.