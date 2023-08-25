Hou Yu-ih, the Kuomintang’s 2024 presidential candidate, greets Taiwanese military veterans in Kinmen, Taiwan, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan opposition KMT’s presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih slated for US visit in September
- High interest in New Taipei mayor’s views on island’s defence and security expected among American officials and experts he meets over eight-day trip
- Visit follows US stopovers by poll-topping DPP candidate William Lai Ching-te that upset Beijing and triggered military drills around Taiwan
