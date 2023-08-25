South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue on Thursday at the Brics summit in Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue on Thursday at the Brics summit in Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters
China-Africa relations
China

Xi Jinping pledges more help to Africa in both industrial and agriculture sectors

  • Remarks at China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue address economic activities more than infrastructure, a shift from past focus on belt and road projects
  • ‘China will harness its resources … to support Africa in growing its manufacturing sector and realising industrialisation and economic diversification,’ Xi says

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 11:00am, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue on Thursday at the Brics summit in Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue on Thursday at the Brics summit in Johannesburg. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE