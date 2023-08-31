US okays military aid to Taiwan under programme usually reserved for sovereign nations
- The US$80 million package is modest, but the implications of using the Foreign Military Financing programme to provide it are likely to infuriate China
- US officials were quick to say that the provision of FMF funding to Taiwan did not represent a change in policy
The Biden administration has approved the first-ever US military transfer to Taiwan under a programme generally reserved for aid to sovereign, independent states.
The State Department notified Congress of the sale on Wednesday. It said the material would “be used to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defence capabilities through joint and combined defence capability and enhanced maritime domain awareness and maritime security capability”.
The package is modest – only US$80 million of what Congress had set aside as a potential US$2 billion – but the implications of using the so-called Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme to provide it are likely to infuriate China.
Beijing regards the island as a breakaway province to be brought under mainland control – by force, if necessary. Many countries, including the US, do not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state but oppose the use of force to change the status quo.
However, previous arms sales to Taiwan have been approved under other authorities that do not necessarily imply statehood.
It is a position the Chinese are sure to disagree with.
The only other time the US has provided a non-nation-state with military aid under FMF was to the African Union, an organisation of sovereign states based in Ethiopia, according to American officials.
The notification, a copy of which was obtained by Associated Press, did not specify what military equipment or systems would be paid for under FMF, which commits US taxpayer dollars to pay for the supply of materiel to foreign countries.
But, it said items that could be covered would include: air and coastal defence systems, armoured vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, drones, ballistic missile and cyber defences, and advanced communications equipment.
It added that protective gear, an array of small, medium and heavy weapons systems, ammunition, armoured and infantry fighting vehicles could also be included.
In addition to equipment, FMF may also be used to support training for Taiwanese military forces.