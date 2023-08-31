The Biden administration has approved the first-ever US military transfer to Taiwan under a programme generally reserved for aid to sovereign, independent states.

The State Department notified Congress of the sale on Wednesday. It said the material would “be used to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defence capabilities through joint and combined defence capability and enhanced maritime domain awareness and maritime security capability”.

The package is modest – only US$80 million of what Congress had set aside as a potential US$2 billion – but the implications of using the so-called Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme to provide it are likely to infuriate China.

Beijing regards the island as a breakaway province to be brought under mainland control – by force, if necessary. Many countries, including the US, do not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state but oppose the use of force to change the status quo.

However, previous arms sales to Taiwan have been approved under other authorities that do not necessarily imply statehood.