Hong Kong revives night bazaars, China’s chip breakthrough, how to tell if your house is haunted: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From China’s breakthrough in semiconductor to how to tell if your house is haunted, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues.
1. Chinese breakthrough set to revolutionise semiconductor industry
2. Fatal shooting by Chinese doctoral student stirs Asian-American anxiety
The fatal shooting of a professor on Monday by a graduate student, both of Asian descent, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was greeted with anxiety and trepidation on Tuesday by members of the minority community over concerns it would only fan more stereotypes and racial hatred.
3. ‘Create a mood’: Hong Kong hopes to turn night markets into magnets with bazaars
4. ‘Important beginning’ as Raimondo ends China trip at Boeing, Disneyland
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed “an important beginning” for Beijing and Washington to manage tensions on Wednesday, while also calling on China to address market concerns for American firms.
5. Japan top general warns with ‘jarring bluntness’ country’s security is at stake
6. How to tell if your house is haunted — a Chinese ghostbuster reveals all
Andrew Kwan was born into the world of Chinese mysticism – his grandfather, from whom he learned his craft, was a fortune-teller at a temple and a Taoist. “When I started practising feng shui, I visited a lot of residences. Many people would complain about certain parts of their homes that were giving them a bad feeling or something a lot more disturbing. If it was a presence, I had to know how to deal with it.”
7. ‘Worse than beasts’: anger at woman who gave birth in lift then binned infant
Shocking video footage of a woman in China giving birth to a baby inside a lift then throwing her newborn into a rubbish bin has outraged mainland social media.