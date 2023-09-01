We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues.

2. Fatal shooting by Chinese doctoral student stirs Asian-American anxiety

Tailei Qi, charged in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, appears at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The fatal shooting of a professor on Monday by a graduate student, both of Asian descent, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was greeted with anxiety and trepidation on Tuesday by members of the minority community over concerns it would only fan more stereotypes and racial hatred.

3. ‘Create a mood’: Hong Kong hopes to turn night markets into magnets with bazaars

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po created a buzz recently with a plan for more night bazaars, conferences and exhibitions to revive the city’s lacklustre night economy. He said the government would work with various sectors to organise night bazaars to attract high-value tourists and spur spending.

4. ‘Important beginning’ as Raimondo ends China trip at Boeing, Disneyland

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a press conference at the Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services near the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: EPA-EFE

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed “an important beginning” for Beijing and Washington to manage tensions on Wednesday, while also calling on China to address market concerns for American firms.

5. Japan top general warns with ‘jarring bluntness’ country’s security is at stake

Japan ’s pacifist Self-Defence Forces (SDF) cannot adequately defend the country and need more resources to intercept attacks and carry out counterstrikes , a top military general has warned, amid domestic debate about the changing nature of the nation’s security situation.

6. How to tell if your house is haunted — a Chinese ghostbuster reveals all

Andrew Kwan is a Hong Kong ghostbuster who helps spirits move on from haunting homes and people. Photo: Jelly Tse

Andrew Kwan was born into the world of Chinese mysticism – his grandfather, from whom he learned his craft, was a fortune-teller at a temple and a Taoist. “When I started practising feng shui, I visited a lot of residences. Many people would complain about certain parts of their homes that were giving them a bad feeling or something a lot more disturbing. If it was a presence, I had to know how to deal with it.”

7. ‘Worse than beasts’: anger at woman who gave birth in lift then binned infant

Mainland social media has been outraged by shocking video of a woman giving birth inside a lift then calmly dumping her newborn into a rubbish bin. Photo: SCMP Compsite

Shocking video footage of a woman in China giving birth to a baby inside a lift then throwing her newborn into a rubbish bin has outraged mainland social media.

