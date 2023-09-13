US lawmakers are refocusing attention on international cooperation to tackle Beijing’s “transnational repression”, inviting a Canadian parliamentarian who reports falling victim to it to testify on Tuesday.

Citing the scope of China’s “sophisticated, global and comprehensive campaign of transnational repression”, described as a strategy to silence critics around the world, Senator Jeff Merkley called for a “redoubling” of efforts to understand the threat, raise awareness globally and work more closely with other governments.

Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, spoke at a hearing titled “Countering China’s Global Transnational Repression Campaign” hosted by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), a bipartisan panel on which he sits that advises lawmakers and the executive branch on human rights and the rule of law in China.

Canadian MP Michael Chong, a foreign policy critic who also serves as vice-chair of a special parliamentary committee on the Canada-China relationship, was one of four witnesses on Tuesday.

Chong spoke about a Toronto-based Chinese diplomat gathering information to target his family in Hong Kong and a disinformation campaign launched against him on Chinese social media platform WeChat, which the Canadian foreign ministry said was likely conducted by Beijing.