China expects ‘golden week’ holiday journeys to beat pre-pandemic figures

China is on track for a bumper travel season with transport authorities reporting a big rise in sales of train and plane tickets for the holiday after National Day on October 1.

China Railway said train tickets for the “golden week” went on sale on Friday, attracting record interest on the official booking platform 12306.

The passenger and freight rail operator reported “a new single-day record in ticket sales”, selling 22.9 million tickets on Friday alone, according to state news agency Xinhua.

China Railway predicts around 190 million railway trips will be made during the 12-day travel rush from September 27 to October 8.