Chinese police detain Evergrande employees after financial arm of indebted company fails to pay investors
- Evergrande Wealth Management staff detained in Shenzhen, but it is unclear what charges they face or if general manager Du Liang is among them
- Subsidiary of cash-strapped developer unable to make payments because of liquidity crunch, according to earlier announcement
Du Liang is the unit’s general manager but it is not known if he is among those detained.
According to the notice, the suspects were subject to “criminal compulsory measures”, a term that usually refers to detention or restrictions on movements.
China shelves US-like property tax to save likes of Evergrande, shore up growth
Without specifying the number of employees held or the charges against them, the notice stated that the case was “under further investigation”.
It also called on the public to report suspected fraud in four ways – online, by phone, by text or by mail.
Du reportedly cited “familial urgency” in his decision to redeem, sparking fury among thousands of clients whose redemption had been paused.
Nationwide demonstrations erupted after Evergrande missed payments on 40 billion yuan (US$5.6 billion) of wealth management products in September 2021.
At the time, about 200,000 people had bought the products, according to investors.
By the end of June, the group had estimated debts of US$328 billion. On August 31, the wealth unit announced that it was unable to make payments to its investors due to a liquidity crunch, and that subsequent redemption arrangements would be announced separately.
After years of serious insolvency, another Evergrande operation – its life insurance arm – was taken over on Friday by the newly created state-owned vehicle Haigang Life Insurance.
The vehicle is owned by Shenzhen City Penglian Investment, the China Insurance Security Fund and three other state-backed companies.
On Saturday, China’s securities regulatory commission filed a case against Evergrande over suspected violations of disclosure regulations.
Rating agency Moody’s last week revised its outlook for China’s property sector from “stable” to “negative”, arguing that the government support measures to boost property purchases would have a short-term and uneven impact.