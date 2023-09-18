Advertisement
Singapore’s US$1.3 billion money laundering case, Europe’s probe into Chinese EVs, all about century eggs: 5 weekend reads you may have missed
- From what could be Singapore’s worst case of money laundering to how Europe is trying to slow down the influx of Chinese electric cars, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. ‘Now or never’: the European drive to head off influx of Chinese electric cars
2. What we know so far about Singapore’s US$1.3 billion money laundering case
3. How a Hong Kong student’s virtual business exposed sex scandals at university camps
4. China’s desperate stock investors await a stimulus ‘bazooka’
5. Dreamy and delicious or slimy nightmare? All about century eggs
