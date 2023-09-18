South China Morning Post
Prosecutors have described the massive money laundering case as “one of the most serious, if not the worst” in Singapore’s history. Image: SCMP
Singapore’s US$1.3 billion money laundering case, Europe’s probe into Chinese EVs, all about century eggs: 5 weekend reads you may have missed

  • From what could be Singapore’s worst case of money laundering to how Europe is trying to slow down the influx of Chinese electric cars, here are stories you may have missed over the weekend
We have put together stories from our coverage last weekend to help you stay informed about news across Asia and beyond. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. ‘Now or never’: the European drive to head off influx of Chinese electric cars

Sales of Chinese electric vehicles are on the rise in Europe. Photo: AFP

2. What we know so far about Singapore’s US$1.3 billion money laundering case

A courtroom sketch of the 10 foreigners accused of being involved in a major money laundering operation in Singapore (clockwise from top left) Su Baolin, Su Haijin, Chen Qingyuan, Su Wenqiang, Lin Baoying, Zhang Ruijin, Wang Dehai, Su Jianfeng, Vang Shuiming and Wang Baosen. Photo: The Straits Times Illustrations via Reuters

3. How a Hong Kong student’s virtual business exposed sex scandals at university camps

Social media user Hin Hin, who does not want to reveal his full name, runs a virtual business making HK$20,000 monthly from odd jobs. Photo: Jonathan Wong

4. China’s desperate stock investors await a stimulus ‘bazooka’

Sentiment has been shaky as top policymakers refrained from launching a policy “bazooka” to kick-start growth. Illustration: Brian Wang

5. Dreamy and delicious or slimy nightmare? All about century eggs

Chilli oyster with century egg at Wing in Central, Hong Kong, where chef Vicky Cheng makes his own version of the eggs. Photo: Wing
