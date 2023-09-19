China has also been more combative to external criticisms even though efforts to suppress these views can sometimes fall flat. The Ministry of Commerce, for example, asserted that Rhodium Group data on decreased foreign direct investment in China was incorrect. The ministry, however, had to admit that foreign investment inflows fell by more than 5 per cent in the first eight months of the year.

Assuming that certain criticisms against China’s economy – such as theories about its imminent collapse – are groundless, a reasonable response from Beijing would be to allow such views to be exposed to ridicule, helping erode the credibility of their source.

On legitimate bad news and warnings, it would be prudent for China to pay attention to points of views that could help it spot and fix problems.

A wholesale rejection of alternative views can be counterproductive, and China’s demographic trajectory was a clear example. For far too long, China ruthlessly implemented its one-child policy and suppressed voices that questioned it. As late as 2019, the country’s statistics bureau labelled “China’s population decline” as a top fake news and maintained that birth rate nationwide was fine.

Clearly, these measures have come too late. Had Chinese authorities been more open to different views about population policy, it would have helped the country a lot.

While Beijing’s efforts to unify views about the economy may appear like a patriotic way to counter a cognitive warfare, it is disadvantageous to China to make its economy more opaque or suppress debates about the nation’s problems because reasonable investors would get spooked.

It should be fine to talk about the warning signs of a crisis because this is the first step to avoid or to manage such a predicament. As a global superpower, China should show more confidence and become more tolerant of bad news about its economy.