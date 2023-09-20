US analysts are overestimating China’s ability to deploy artificial intelligence, lawmakers assessing national security threats from AI advances were told on Tuesday.

“How is China actually adopting other information and communications technologies at scale?” George Washington University political scientist Jeffrey Ding said in testimony before the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “What are its adoption rates and cloud computing, industrial software [and] related technologies that would all be in a similar category to AI, and those rates lag far behind the US.”

The White House and US lawmakers have prioritised measures to prevent China from gaining a technological edge, starting with restrictions on the export of advanced semiconductor chips and other advanced technology.