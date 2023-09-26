“One of the great opportunities for security, prosperity and dignity for all our people, no matter where they live … starts by building stronger partnerships with each other,” he said.

The US plans to open an embassy in Vanuatu in 2024 and stay involved in discussions regarding “our interest” in opening an embassy in Kiribati, according to a fact sheet the White House released soon after the meeting.

Washington was committed to holding the next Pacific nations summit in 2025 and intended to hold “biennial political engagements thereafter”, the document said.

But the opening of a US embassy in the Solomon Islands did little to ease tensions in Washington’s relations with Honiara.

In July, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare accused the US of interfering in the country’s “internal affairs” after Washington raised concerns about Honiara signing a security deal with Beijing

Sogavare, who refused to sign the joint declaration coming out of the inaugural US-Pacific Islands Forum Summit last year, spoke of a “toxic mix of geopolitical power posturing” in his UN General Assembly speech on Friday in New York.

He departed the US over the weekend in a move seen as a snub to Biden’s Pacific outreach.

Some analysts have noted that Washington’s latest overtures to the resource-rich region are still in the early stages compared to China, which has cultivated its ties with the nations for a longer period of time.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly last Friday. Photo: AP

“The United States is still in somewhat of a honeymoon phase in its reengagement with the Pacific islands,” wrote Gordon Peake and Camilla Pohle of the US Institute of Peace, a non-profit group, in a recent article.

A lasting relationship “hinges upon mutual understanding and, when necessary, having conversations about difficult issues”, they said, adding that the main challenge was “sustaining this level of engagement and fulfilling the promises it has made, especially since so much funding hinges on congressional approval”.

The White House last year pledged more than US$800 million in a variety of programmes targeting Pacific island nations. However, Congress has yet to approved the funds.

And as the Biden administration braces for a possible government shutdown as Republicans refuse to approve federal spending bills, other major announcements from the summit on Monday came in the form of economic aid pledges.

Biden said his administration was working with Congress to invest US$40 million in infrastructure programmes and “launching US$200 million in new proposals”, believing that “strong growth begins with a strong infrastructure”.

Biden on Monday reiterated America’s commitment to “ensuring an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, prosperous and secure”.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown (left) listens as US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Monday. Photo: AP

Washington would send “the first US Coast Guard vessel solely dedicated to collaborate and train with Pacific island nations”, he said. In addition, the US would make a new investment to boost digital connectivity via undersea cables, the statement said.

Sitting next to Biden during Monday’s announcements, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown called for “genuine partnership” with the US.

As the region engaged with the US, “we do so with a clear understanding that our voice, our agency and our values are respected”, he said.

The summit comes just days before Washington’s long-standing strategic agreements with the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau are set to expire.

The Compacts of Free Association are pacts that grant the US military access to each nation’s land, air and sea in exchange for financial help and permission for their citizens to legally live, work and go to school in the US.

Biden on Monday said the US had “signed a new economic agreement with Micronesia and Palau” and that his administration was “aiming to do the same for the Marshall Islands as well”. The pacts expire on Saturday.

The Marshall Islands has demanded enhanced economic aid and “full compensation” for the health, environmental and cultural damage caused by 67 nuclear tests carried out in the country by the American government between 1946 and 1958.

A joint statement released by Biden and the Pacific island leaders on Monday described “the unique political relationship” between the US and the three Cofa countries as a “cornerstone of US-Pacific cooperation”.

“We underscore the paramount importance of the timely and successful completion of negotiations of, and the relevant domestic processes regarding agreements relating to, the Compacts of Free Association between the United States and these three Pacific island states and their subsequent implementation,” it said.

Later on Monday, Pacific leaders met with US climate envoy John Kerry. In the evening, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to host the leaders for a dinner.

On Tuesday, they will be hosted by Kerry alongside Samantha Power, USAID’s administrator, in a meeting addressing climate and oceans.