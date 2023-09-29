South China Morning Post
Kwon Soon-woo smashes is racket after losing in round 2 of the men’s singles tournament in the Asian Games. Photo: Weibo
China explores chip innovation, tennis star’s violent outburst at the Asian Games, dispute over India’s moon landing: SCMP’s 7 highlights

  • From China’s latest chip innovation to South Korean tennis star’s violent outburst at the Asian Games, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. China set to build giant chip factory using a particle accelerator

Cutting-edge technology to manufacture microchips could give the Chinese semiconductor industry a way around US sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock
China is exploring new avenues to bypass restrictions on lithography machines, which are used in the production of microchips. Using particle accelerators to create a novel laser source, researchers are laying the foundation for the future of semiconductor fabrication.
Read the full story here.

2. Did India land spacecraft near moon’s south pole? Top China scientist says not

Chinese cosmochemist Ouyang Ziyuan, the “founding father” of China’s lunar exploration programme has disputed India’s claim that its spacecraft landed near the moon’s south pole in a historic mission in August.

Read the full story here.

3. South Korean tennis player destroys racquet in Asian Games meltdown

South Korea was caught up in another embarrassing controversy at the Asian Games on Monday with men’s tennis player Kwon Soon-woo smashing his racquet to pieces after an unexpected loss in the second round.

Read the full story here.

4. China hits back at the Philippines over Scarborough Shoal barrier ‘farce’

The Philippines’ removal of a Chinese floating barrier in the South China Sea is a “farce”, Beijing said, as the tit-for-tat continued in a row that has reignited tensions between the two countries.

Read the full story here.

5. Hong Kong’s night scene: what will it take to get it alive and kicking again?

Illustration: Davies Christian Surya

While Hong Kong was once known for having one of the region’s most vibrant night scenes, little of that verve has returned in the post-pandemic months. “Hong Kong is a beautiful city at night, but there doesn’t seem to be much to do,” said a German tourist.

Read the full story here.

6. Evergrande has ‘no bullets’ left as debt crisis lights up China’s social media

The debacle at China Evergrande Group is heating up some of the nation’s social media platforms with discussions about its fate. Some argued the penny stock is worth a punt before another bid to beat the drop. Others said bankruptcy may be inevitable.

Read the full story here.

7. US influencer’s arrest in Japan shows lengths people go to be ‘famous’

Johnny Somali, was arrested in late August after allegedly breaking into a construction site in Osaka. Photo: Twitter @g_menguts_ch
Following Japan’s arrest of an American influencer who carried out a series of provocative stunts that triggered public outrage, there are concerns such cases could encourage others to commit mischief in an effort to become “famous” online.
Read the full story here.
