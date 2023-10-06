South China Morning Post
Illustration: Davies Christian Surya
China

Hong Kong pension fund losses, Singapore minister’s ‘cringe’ advice, Chinese scientists inspired by worms: SCMP’s 7 highlights

  • From an escalating war of narratives between China and the US to Hong Kong’s unprecedented pension fund losses, here are few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. Narrative battle escalates as China touts Huawei tech as win over US sanctions

An apparent chip advance by tech giant Huawei is being touted at home as evidence of waning American power. However, equally, voices are growing in Washington that China’s decades-long “economic boom is over” and it is the one on the wane.

The competing stories each country tells of the other’s fading glory could spin relations between the two out of control.

Read the full story here.

2. Hong Kong’s MPF poised for unprecedented third year of losses

The MPF reported a loss of 0.28 per cent in 2021, followed by a 15.7 per cent decline last year, according to MPF Ratings data. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF), the pension fund covering 4.7 million people in the city, suffered an investment loss of HK$30.8 billion (US$3.9 billion) in the third quarter that wiped all gains made in the first half of the year.

Read the full story here.

3. Singaporeans ‘cringe’ over advice on discarding drink packet with founder’s image

Singaporeans have ridiculed a minister on social media for suggesting a drink packet that features the image of the city state’s late independence leader Lee Kuan Yew should be disposed of in an “appropriate and responsible manner”.

Read the full story here.

4. Chinese scientists create low-carbon building materials inspired by worms

The team looked to the underwater structures built by sandcastle worms and say their materials – made from grains including sand, coal cinder and brick rubble – meet compression standards for construction.

Read the full story here.

5. Why Hong Kong factory restaurants ‘have no choice’ but to flout the law

Illustration: Davies Christian Surya

Under government regulations, restaurants that open to the public are not allowed to operate in factory buildings. Despite the risks, however, many operators of such businesses continue to flout the rules, lured by cheaper costs and larger spaces.

Read the full story here.

6. ‘Small fish’ retailers choose defiance as Indonesia targets sales over TikTok

A sales woman showcases a dress as she live-streams on an e-commerce platform at a shop in Depok, Indonesia. President Joko Widodo’s administration has outlawed commercial transactions on all social media platforms. Photo: EPA-EFE

The ban, introduced on September 25, follows lobbying by retailers saying their businesses are being killed by online sales. But experts believe it will not last, given the economic heft of TikTok in Indonesia, and urged improving regulation instead.

Read the full story here.

7. ‘They owe me’: man, 28, PhD student at 16, still financially dependent on parents

Zhang Xinyang, a Chinese prodigy who won a university place at the age of 10 and went to graduate school at 13, now says “sitting around and doing nothing is the key to lifelong happiness”.

Read the full story here.
