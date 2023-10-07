The US Commerce Department added 42 Chinese businesses to its export blacklist on Friday for supporting Russia’s military and defence industrial base as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.

The companies, which included semiconductor industry players in Hong Kong and mainland China, are accused of supplying importers connected to the Russian military sector with US-origin integrated circuits after March 1, 2023.

Russia relies on microelectronics for precision guidance systems in its missiles and drones, the department said.

Seven entities from Britain, Estonia, Finland, Germany, India, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were also added.

“No matter how convoluted the trail may be or how many hands items are passing through, if US-origin items are finding their way to Russia’s military, we will work tirelessly to stop it,” Alan Estevez, the department’s industry and security undersecretary, said in a statement.