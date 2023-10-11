A decision on keeping additional tariffs on Chinese goods will likely be made by the end of the year, although a federal government shutdown could lead to delays, according to Washington’s top trade official.

“We’re still in the process of a very robust inter-agency deliberation. Obviously, this is an area where the comments we solicited from the public are extremely important to us,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday.

“I’m hopeful that we will be able to conclude the process by the end of the year,” she said, adding that a government shutdown – which Congress narrowly averted on September 30, pushing the deadline to November 18 – “the pace of what we do may be impacted across the board.”

After an investigation by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) found China guilty of “unfair trade practices” in 2018, former president Donald Trump imposed the tariffs in 2018 and 2019 on Chinese imports worth more than US$300 billion. He also expected the extra taxes to reduce US-China trade deficit.

Since taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden has kept most of the tariffs in place in favour of a trade policy that focuses on rebuilding American manufacturing rather than pursuing cheap foreign goods.