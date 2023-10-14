Zhai told the Arab envoys that China would continue to help with humanitarian aid to Gaza, the statement released on Saturday said, but did not elaborate on details of the future aid.

Zhai Jun, China’s special envoy to the Middle East, met representatives from the 22-member Arab bloc in Beijing on Friday, a Chinese foreign ministry statement said.

It also said Zhai reiterated China’s long-standing support for the “two-state solution” to the Palestine crisis.

The Arab League said it expected China to continue to play a “constructive role” on the Palestinian issue, according to the Chinese statement.

This came two days after Arab League foreign ministers – meeting for an emergency session at the bloc’s headquarters in Egyptian capital Cairo – urged Israel to return to negotiations on the two-state solution, which involves an independent state of Palestine and its peaceful coexistence with Israel.

Ministers at Wednesday’s meeting said it was important to note “the importance of resuming the peace process and starting serious negotiations between the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Israel”, referring to an umbrella group representing the Palestinian people as a whole.

It also urged Israel to undo its “unjust decision” to cut electricity and water supplies to Gaza and called for food, fuel and humanitarian aid to be “immediately” allowed into the blockaded enclave.

Among the Arab League members, the stances of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are being closely watched by analysts.

Saudi Arabia on Friday condemned the continued targeting of “defenceless civilians”, while slamming Israel’s call for some 1.1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate southwards ahead of a possible ground offensive.

Saudi Arabia has also reportedly declined a request from the United States to condemn Hamas, while observers said a potential US-brokered normalisation of Saudi ties with Israel might be on ice because of the latest conflict.

03:55 Soldiers find 'massacre' in Israeli village as air strikes continue to pummel Gaza Soldiers find 'massacre' in Israeli village as air strikes continue to pummel Gaza

UAE, on the other hand, said it was appalled by the killings of civilians by Hamas. UAE in 2020 became the first Gulf country to normalise relations with Israel , and the third Arab nation to do so – after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

China has avoided publicly expressing support for either side in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, but statements from Chinese diplomats over the past week suggested it was trying to act as a mediator.

China’s role as a likely mediator in the Middle East has been bolstered after it brokered a restoration of ties in March between long-time adversaries Saudi Arabia and Iran – reported to be a major backer of Hamas

Zhai, who has served as ambassador to several Arab countries and was vice foreign minister from 2009 to 2014, held separate phone calls with Palestinian, Egyptian, Israeli and Saudi diplomats in the past few days.

In the call on Tuesday with Osama Khedr, assistant minister for the Palestine department at the Egyptian foreign ministry, Zhai said China was willing to work with Egypt to broker a ceasefire.

Egypt has historically been a key mediator in the Israel-Palestine issue, and was the first Arab nation to sign a peace treaty with the Jewish state in 1979.

The following day, Zhai spoke by phone with Amal Jadou, the Palestinian Authority’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs, telling her China was deeply saddened by the war and the reports of casualties, while reiterating China’s support for the two-state solution.

On Thursday, Zhai Jun called for a ceasefire in what was China’s first public contact with Israel since the Hamas attack. “China has no self-interest in the Palestinian issue and always stands on the side of peace and justice,” Zhai told Rafi Harpaz, deputy director for the Asia-Pacific at the Israeli foreign ministry.

The same day, Zhai told a senior Saudi diplomat that China was willing to coordinate with Saudi Arabia to act as a mediator in the conflict.

This came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi – who Zhai reports to – made his first statement on the Israel-Hamas war.

In a phone call with a senior Brazilian official on Thursday, Wang called for the realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation, saying “justice has not been done to the Palestinian people”.

Wang made similar comments on Friday, following talks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Beijing. “The Jewish nation is no longer uprooted in the world, when will the Palestinian nation return to its homeland?”, he was quoted as saying in an official readout.

Wang also said China would “soon” send its special envoy to several Middle Eastern countries to use its good offices, while pledging it would “provide urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza and the Palestinian Authority through United Nations channels”.

The Israel-backed Palestinian Authority runs the occupied West Bank, after its dominant party Fatah lost control of the Gaza Strip to rivals Hamas in 2007.

China has long provided aid to Gaza and other Palestinian areas.

In March 2021, China sent 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Palestinians and worked with Egypt to send 500,000 doses to Gaza with a team of medical experts.

In June, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that Beijing had funded more than 40 construction projects in Palestine.