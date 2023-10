The administration of Joe Biden scored a big win late on Monday, keeping China and other nations out of the strategically significant western Pacific region by securing a deal with a long-time Washington partner in Oceania.

After months of haggling, the Marshall Islands agreed to renew a strategic pact granting the US military access to its land, air and sea in exchange for economic help for decades.

Washington “sought the relationship to continue its ability to deny forces of other nations access to an area of the Pacific west of Hawaii as large as Alaska, California and Florida combined”, according to Phillip Muller, chief negotiator for the Marshall Islands, in a statement issued after the new deal was signed in Hawaii.

The total assistance was four times the amount the Biden administration had “initially insisted would be the maximum”, Muller said. The renewal offers US$2.3 billion for 20 years, but does not allocate additional funds for specific demands.