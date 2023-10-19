Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is facing backlash from lawmakers and the journalism community after he dismissed the reporting of a Chinese journalist on the basis of her nationality.

Yanqi Xu of the Omaha-based Flatwater Free Press wrote a piece in September revealing that 16 of the hog farms owned or operated by the Republican governor’s family have recorded nitrate levels higher than what is considered safe to drink.

Days later, Pillen was asked on local radio station KFAB about the story.

“Number one, I didn’t read it. And I won’t,” he said. “Number two, all you got to do is look at the author. The author is from communist China. What more do you need to know?”

On Wednesday, Judy Chu, Democratic congresswoman of California and chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said in a statement: “I condemn Governor Pillen’s baseless xenophobic attack against Yanqi Xu and call upon him to apologise to her, the Flatwater Free Press and every Nebraskan hurt by his words.”