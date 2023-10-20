South China Morning Post
US-China relations
Members of the People’s Liberation Army march outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

China sees Russia partnership as crucial to its great-power ambitions and is developing its ability to ‘win wars’: Pentagon report

  • US Defence Department calls out Beijing for ‘providing material support’ to Moscow in Ukraine war and heaping military pressure on Taiwan
  • People’s Liberation Army said to possess evolving capabilities to ‘fight and win wars’ against a strong enemy understood to be the US
US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaneyin Washington
China views its “no-limits” partnership with Russia as integral to advancing the PRC’s development and emergence as a great power, the US government said on Thursday, in an annual assessment that also warned the Asian giant could be developing conventional missile systems capable of hitting US targets.
The US Defence Department called out China for “providing material support” for Russia’s war, intensifying military pressure against Taiwan and ignoring repeated requests for bilateral dialogue as the country modernises in preparation to fight a “strong enemy”, which the Pentagon assumed was the US.
The People’s Liberation Army’s evolving capabilities and concepts continue to strengthen China’s ability to “fight and win wars” against a “strong enemy” – a likely euphemism for the US – counter an intervention by a third party in a conflict along the PRC’s periphery and project power globally, the Pentagon said.
The report, titled “Military and security developments involving the People’s Republic of China”, follows multiple warnings about the growth of the country’s nuclear force and a rise in “coercive and risky operational behaviour” against US military assets in international airspace over the East and South China seas.
Citing comments by Chinese President Xi Jinping that ‘Western countries led by the United States have implemented comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression against us”, the report asserted that “PRC leaders believe that … a confrontational United States” is a cause of bilateral friction.

China’s strategy “entails deliberate and determined efforts to amass, improve and harness the internal and external elements of national power that will place the PRC in a ‘leading position’ in an enduring competition between systems”, it said.

The report stopped short of accusing Beijing of arming Russia to wage war against Ukraine, instead describing it as taking “a discreet, flexible and cautious approach to providing material support to Russia”.

This strategy, it said, allowed the country “to maintain plausible deniability, control material transfers, create off-ramps to renege on agreements and maximise the PRC’s options to aid Russia”.

With respect to direct military conflicts with the US, the report said China “may be exploring development of conventionally-armed intercontinental range missile systems”.

“If developed and fielded, such capabilities would allow the PRC to threaten conventional strikes against targets in the continental United States, Hawaii, and Alaska,” it said.

The report also said the PLA sought to “restrict the United States from having a presence in the East and South China Sea regions … and increasingly to hold at risk US access in the broader Indo-Pacific region”.

The Pentagon suggested Beijing may have the capability to invade Taiwan by 2027, a time frame that several US military officials have cited for such a scenario with varying degrees of certainty over whether an attempted takeover of the self-ruled island would occur.

The US, like other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but is opposed to any unilateral change to the cross-strait status quo by force.

“Xi reaffirmed his commitment to the PLA’s 2027 milestone for modernisation to accelerate the integrated development of mechanisation, informatisation, and intelligentisation of the PRC’s armed forces,” it said.

“If realised, this capability milestone could give the PLA the capacity to be a more credible military tool” for the Chinese Communist Party’s Taiwan unification efforts.
