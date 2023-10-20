With supporters clutching small Palestinian flags behind him and a traditional Palestinian scarf draped over his shoulders, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared at a public rally in Boksburg on Saturday, voicing deep concern about “the atrocities that are unfolding in the Middle East”.

Why the Global South is choosing Palestine and China over Israel and US

As Beijing hosted dozens of world leaders for a forum marking a decade of its Belt and Road Initiative , much of the focus was on China’s embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin , who made a rare trip abroad to attend the event.

illustration by Lau Ka-kuen

Hong Kong’s sluggish economy, the persistent housing shortage, shrinking reserves and deepening political apathy especially among young people pose challenges for Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu as he prepares to deliver his second policy address later this month.

South Korea on Tuesday opened one of Asia’s largest arms fairs to showcase its defence industry’s rags-to-riches story, as analysts say the Israel-Gaza conflict and Russia-Ukraine war could be a boon for Seoul’s goal to become the fourth-biggest weapons exporter.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen speaks at the the state capitol in Lincoln. Photo: AP

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is facing backlash from lawmakers and the journalism community after he dismissed the reporting of a Chinese journalist on the basis of her nationality.

A recent study identified eight habits that can help delay or prevent the onset of chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease , and extend a person’s lifespan by decades.

Detail from a painting in the Écriture series by Korean artist Park Seo-bo hanging in the private dining room at the now closed Écriture restaurant in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Écriture

When Hong Kong company Le Comptoir closed its two-Michelin-star restaurant Écriture abruptly in September, it left staff out of a job, a landlord and suppliers owed millions in unpaid rent and bills, a kitchen full of rotting meat and vegetables – and one painting.