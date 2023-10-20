Advertisement
Xi and Putin at belt and road forum, how to add 20 years to your life: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From Xi embracing Putin at belt and road forum to tips on how to add 20 years to your life, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. Why the Global South is choosing Palestine and China over Israel and US
With supporters clutching small Palestinian flags behind him and a traditional Palestinian scarf draped over his shoulders, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared at a public rally in Boksburg on Saturday, voicing deep concern about “the atrocities that are unfolding in the Middle East”.
2. Views on Xi’s ‘unique alternative’ split along geopolitical lines
As Beijing hosted dozens of world leaders for a forum marking a decade of its Belt and Road Initiative, much of the focus was on China’s embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who made a rare trip abroad to attend the event.
3. Hong Kong is gearing up for John Lee’s policy address. What might he propose?
Hong Kong’s sluggish economy, the persistent housing shortage, shrinking reserves and deepening political apathy especially among young people pose challenges for Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu as he prepares to deliver his second policy address later this month.
4. Ongoing wars offer South Korea chance to be world’s fourth-largest arms exporter
South Korea on Tuesday opened one of Asia’s largest arms fairs to showcase its defence industry’s rags-to-riches story, as analysts say the Israel-Gaza conflict and Russia-Ukraine war could be a boon for Seoul’s goal to become the fourth-biggest weapons exporter.
5. Anger over Nebraska governor dismissing Chinese journalist’s reporting
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is facing backlash from lawmakers and the journalism community after he dismissed the reporting of a Chinese journalist on the basis of her nationality.
6. Want to add over 20 years to your life? 8 expert tips on living longer
A recent study identified eight habits that can help delay or prevent the onset of chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and extend a person’s lifespan by decades.
7. Anger as apparently valuable painting sold in Hong Kong for knockdown price
When Hong Kong company Le Comptoir closed its two-Michelin-star restaurant Écriture abruptly in September, it left staff out of a job, a landlord and suppliers owed millions in unpaid rent and bills, a kitchen full of rotting meat and vegetables – and one painting.
