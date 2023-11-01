China is closely watching how much endurance and commitment Washington has in defending its democratic allies Ukraine and Israel, with an eye to future aggression in the Indo-Pacific, top White House officials told the US Congress on Tuesday.

The Senate Appropriations Committee hearing came amid growing divisions in an already deeply divided Congress. At issue was a contested White House request for US$106 billion in supplemental funding to aid Ukraine and Israel in their military and humanitarian struggles, contain China and strengthen US border security.

“What happens in Ukraine, what happens in the Middle East, also matters for the Indo-Pacific. Beyond Europe, we know that our allies, as well as our adversaries, as well as our competitors, are watching that conflict. They’re watching our response,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, underscoring the importance of regional freedom of navigation. “So the funding request … is vital to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of mounting challenges in that region.”

In the background of Tuesday’s hearing was the recent ascension of US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, who wants to provide stopgap financing only for Israel while shelving the other White House foreign policy funding priorities. He is also demanding cuts elsewhere in return for supporting one of America’s closest allies.

Critics say Johnson’s efforts threaten to hand a victory to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, undercut US deterrence involving China and dent broader US foreign policy objectives.