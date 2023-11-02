China will focus on helping effect a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza , ensure humanitarian aid flows to Palestinians and push for a political settlement based on a two-state solution, Beijing’s top United Nations diplomat said as the country assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The one-month term in the rotating presidency comes as the council faces growing pressure to bring an end to the Middle East crisis – or even agree on a unified stance – amid sharpening criticism that the body is partisan, costly and ineffective in an increasingly unstable world.

Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday that his country was “not that influential” in the region but would do its best.

“We want to stop the conflict, we want to see this ceasefire to be realised, we want to have less people to be killed, less casualties,” Zhang said. “And we do not have any private interest in that region … But we are on the side of peace and we are on the side of justice.”