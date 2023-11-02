China will focus on Israel-Hamas ceasefire as UN Security Council president, its ambassador says
- Ensuring humanitarian aid to Palestinians and advancing two-state solution also priorities as Beijing begins one-month term heading influential body
- China ‘not that influential’ in Middle East, says Zhang Jun, as US urges it to use influence over Hamas supporters Iran and Russia
The one-month term in the rotating presidency comes as the council faces growing pressure to bring an end to the Middle East crisis – or even agree on a unified stance – amid sharpening criticism that the body is partisan, costly and ineffective in an increasingly unstable world.
Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday that his country was “not that influential” in the region but would do its best.
“We want to stop the conflict, we want to see this ceasefire to be realised, we want to have less people to be killed, less casualties,” Zhang said. “And we do not have any private interest in that region … But we are on the side of peace and we are on the side of justice.”
“We know China has relationships with a number of countries in the region, and we would urge them to use those relationships, the lines of communications they have, to urge calm and stability,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a briefing last week.
What does UN vote on Israel-Gaza ceasefire say about US’ Asia-Pacific influence?
“The most meaningful message at this moment, we believe, is a ceasefire,” the envoy said. “Only then we can tackle the other relevant things.”
Global outcry has risen over the mounting number of Palestinian civilians killed and blocked food and water shipments as Israel vows to achieve “victory” against Hamas despite “painful losses”.
Zhang, a former ambassador to the Netherlands, did not acknowledge Israeli losses or place blame on Hamas on Wednesday.
In his comments, the senior diplomat outlined several of China’s other priorities, including strengthening and reforming the role of peacekeeping forces.
The diplomat’s remarks on Wednesday included references to some of Beijing’s nascent global security and development ambitions as well.
China vetoes ‘evasive’ US proposal on Gaza at deadlocked UN Security Council
“Together, the three global initiatives stem from the ideological edge of Xi’s efforts to roll back American global primacy,” the Atlantic Council said in a June report.
“True reform at the UN is the only path forward for this dying organisation,” said James Risch, an Idaho Republican and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, in September.
China condemns ‘heinous attack’ on Gaza hospital at UN Security Council
UN supporters, including Zhang, counter that despite its flaws the Security Council remains an essential forum for collective action during times of crisis.
“You cannot talk about multilateralism without talking about the UN, and you do not have an effective multilateral system without an effective United Nations,” he said on Wednesday.
“The performance of the United Nations is not the one we expected to see, that’s also true,” Zhang added. “By starting from smaller steps, we can make the council do more meaningful things and be more united.”