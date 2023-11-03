China’s drone arms race, Hong Kong’s 5 types of ‘finance bro’, Malaysia Covid inquest: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From Hong Kong’s five types of ‘finance bro’ to China attempting to ‘lure the US into a budget-trap arms race’, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
1. ‘War of money’: China starts a new drone arms race where cost is key
A new generation of high-speed, long-endurance drones powered by low-cost jet engines has entered military service in China. Part of their job is to lure the US, among other nations, into an arms race where the real trap lies in the budget, according to a lead scientist on the project.
2. Sky-high air fares new normal for Hong Kong and rest of world: top Cathay executive
Hong Kong travellers will have to accept higher air fares for the foreseeable future with ticket prices unlikely to fall to pre-pandemic levels as the industry’s costs have risen exponentially, a top Cathay Pacific Airways executive has said.
3. Chinese scientists create ‘faster, more energy efficient’ AI chip
Chinese scientists have produced a chip that is significantly faster and more energy efficient than current high-performance AI chips when it comes to performing some tasks such as image recognition and autonomous driving, according to a new study.
4. The 5 types of ‘finance bro’ — a visual guide to help you identify them
As an international finance hub, Hong Kong has an abundance of “finance bros” – a slang term for men who work in the highly competitive banking and finance industries. Take a look at the five types.
5. Malaysia faces heat over faulty ventilators bought ‘on WhatsApp’ during Covid
Malaysia’s government is facing calls to investigate why tens of millions of dollars were squandered on faulty ventilators and vaccines which were never used during the Covid-19 pandemic, after a parliamentary report catalogued “chaotic” state spending, including purchases made without contracts over WhatsApp.
6. Is South Korea ‘deliberately avoiding’ Thai tourists by sending them back?
Many Thais who head to South Korea have come under scrutiny in recent months despite holding valid documents, sparking accusations of unfair treatment.
7. Not a fake: delight online as viral China meme, Jiafei, revealed as real person
People online in China who assumed the hugely popular 2021 TikTok meme, Jiafei, was an artificial intelligence fake have been astonished to learn the iconic profile belongs to a real person.