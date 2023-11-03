Sky-high air fares new normal for Hong Kong and rest of world: top Cathay executive

A new generation of high-speed, long-endurance drones powered by low-cost jet engines has entered military service in China. Part of their job is to lure the US, among other nations, into an arms race where the real trap lies in the budget, according to a lead scientist on the project.

‘War of money’: China starts a new drone arms race where cost is key

Hong Kong travellers will have to accept higher air fares for the foreseeable future with ticket prices unlikely to fall to pre-pandemic levels as the industry’s costs have risen exponentially, a top Cathay Pacific Airways executive has said.

A schematic diagram of the chip from Tsinghua University. Photo: Handout

Chinese scientists have produced a chip that is significantly faster and more energy efficient than current high-performance AI chips when it comes to performing some tasks such as image recognition and autonomous driving, according to a new study.

As an international finance hub, Hong Kong has an abundance of “finance bros” – a slang term for men who work in the highly competitive banking and finance industries. Take a look at the five types.

Malaysia’s government is facing calls to investigate why tens of millions of dollars were squandered on faulty ventilators and vaccines which were never used during the Covid-19 pandemic, after a parliamentary report catalogued “chaotic” state spending, including purchases made without contracts over WhatsApp.

Tourists crowd the popular shopping district of Myeongdong in central Seoul. Some 250,000 Thais visited South Korea in the first eight months of the year. Photo: EPA-EFE

Many Thais who head to South Korea have come under scrutiny in recent months despite holding valid documents, sparking accusations of unfair treatment.

People on mainland social media have been delighted to find out that a world-famous Chinese meme, widely thought to have been generated by artificial intelligence, is in fact a real person. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin

People online in China who assumed the hugely popular 2021 TikTok meme, Jiafei, was an artificial intelligence fake have been astonished to learn the iconic profile belongs to a real person.