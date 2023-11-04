In the latest evidence of a modest thaw in relations ahead of a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden this month in San Francisco, senior officials from the two countries met on Friday in Beijing to discuss the situation in the disputed South China and East China seas.

According to a brief US State Department statement, Mark Lambert, the department’s China coordinator and deputy assistant secretary for China and Taiwan, and Hong Liang, China’s director general for boundary and ocean affairs, held “substantive, constructive and candid” discussions on a range of maritime issues.

In diplomatic parlance, this wording often signals talks were heated and made limited progress. But given the breakdown in relations over the past year, the fact that the two sides are even talking is significant, analysts said.

“These consultations are part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-China relationship,” the State Department said. “The United States reiterated the need to resume military-military channels, including between operators, to avoid miscommunication and miscalculation.”

The waters in question are among the world’s most disputed.