US viewed more favourably than China in 22 of 24 countries, opening largest margin since 2005: survey
- American image has improved markedly under Joe Biden, according to results of annual study by Washington-based think tank Pew Research Centre
- Yet on technology, China held in reasonably high esteem at 69 per cent favourability, just behind US score of 72 per cent
The US is viewed more favourably than China around the world by its widest margin in nearly 20 years, garnering high marks in 22 of 24 surveyed countries, according to the Pew Research Centre on Monday.
The annual study by the Washington-based think tank showed a marked increase in negative views towards Beijing.
For the 2023 edition, researchers interviewed more than 30,000 respondents across 24 countries between February and April.
Historically, global views of the two superpowers have changed in step with American political sentiment. In the final days of the administration of George W Bush, for example, opinions about the US and China ran in parallel.
This year 59 per cent of respondents said they had a positive opinion of the US, compared with only 28 per cent viewing China favourably.
The discrepancy amounted to the largest gap in favorability between the countries documented by the think tank since it began conducting the survey in 2005.
Washington was also regarded more favourably than Beijing among developed countries, the survey found.
These results indicated that perceptions about China were usually influenced by various factors, according to Laura Silver of the Pew Research Centre.
But Silver said this favourable regard was not as prevalent in countries with lower corruption levels, according to anti-corruption NGO Transparency International’s metrics, nor in those with more civil liberties, based on classifications by Freedom House, a Washington-based non-profit organisation.
In 10 nations, including the US, China’s technology scored better. Two-thirds of American adults rated Chinese technology as above average or the best globally, compared to 56 per cent who voiced similar sentiments about their own country’s offerings.
“In the middle-income countries, people tend to see Chinese technological products as relatively well made [and] relatively inexpensive, and tend to see some issues related to data security, though they also ascribe that to American companies,” Silver said.
As to which nation was thought to spearhead the global economy, opinion was divided. The results this year suggested the US edging China, although perspectives have shifted in recent years.
In Italy, 50 per cent of those surveyed viewed China as the world’s predominant economic power, as opposed to 31 per cent who believed it was the US. Among British and French respondents, perceptions were split equally between the two superpowers.
At the time, many respondents to the think tank’s survey tended to mention China as the leading global economy.
“China is seen quite positively on a number of measures, including technology, and generally it seems to be less of an interventionist power than the US,” Silver added. “It can’t be seen as clear-cut as one country is winning and the other is losing.”