Two influential Democratic US senators urged the Energy Department to take steps to boost US battery manufacturing, citing China’s dominance and recent Chinese export controls imposed, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Mark Warner and Energy Committee chairman Joe Manchin cited experts saying that the United States is “10 to 20 years behind Asia in commercialisation of battery technology,” and noted that China accounts for more than 75 per cent of battery cell production.

“The US must become a leader in manufacturing batteries and battery components, while securing our supply chains for the materials that make up those components,” the senators wrote in a previously unreported letter seen by Reuters, citing China’s decision last month to restrict exports of graphite, critical to manufacturing battery anodes.