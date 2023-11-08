A “senior Chinese official and his ministerial delegation” plan to attend a dinner with members of the US business community on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in San Francisco, according to an invitation sent out by two organisations devoted to bilateral ties.

The invitation distributed by the National Committee on US-China Relations and the US-China Business Council on Tuesday did not identify who would be headlining the US$2,000-a-head event, offering only that one official will “deliver a major speech” at the gathering.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping was the headliner, citing sources familiar with the matter. The event is projected to draw a large crowd, including top CEOs from Apec-based companies, Bloomberg said.

Interested parties were prompted to respond quickly to the invitation, with organisers suggesting that tickets are in high demand. The event, on November 15, is co-sponsored by the Asia Society, Council on Foreign Relations and the US Chamber of Commerce.

High on the list of Xi’s priorities during his US visit is calming foreign investors, who are increasingly nervous about doing business in China.