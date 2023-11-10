US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that she would talk to her Chinese counterpart Vice-Premier He Lifeng about “the use of economic tools for national security purposes” as they hold two days of meetings in San Francisco.

Their visit – the second since July, when Yellen visited China – came days before the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit, where US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Wednesday.

Yellen said the US would continue to take “targeted actions to protect our and our allies’ national security”.

“But we are also committed to communicating clearly about these actions to prevent any misunderstandings or miscalculations. And we welcome more clarity on China’s thinking and actions,” she added.

03:44 Yellen hails ‘step forward’ in US-China ties despite national security concerns Yellen hails ‘step forward’ in US-China ties despite national security concerns

Yellen repeated that the US had no desire to decouple the world’s two largest economies, which she said “would be economically disastrous for both our countries, and for the world”.