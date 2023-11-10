Advertisement
Chinese drone that ‘group chats’, Hong Kong’s ‘blinding’ NFT party, Pizza Hut puts snakes on a plate: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From a Chinese drone that ‘group chats’ to Pizza Hut putting snakes on a plate: here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.
1. 22 Hong Kong party-goers report severe eye pain, temporary blindness after NFT event
The number of party-goers at a non-fungible token (NFT) event in Hong Kong complaining of eye problems or even temporary blindness has risen to 22, with a doctor suspecting the condition was due to excessive exposure to UV light.
2. Chinese drones with ‘human brains’ tackle complex tasks through group chats
A team of Chinese scientists has developed drones that can engage in “group chats” to discuss and assign tasks among themselves, much like human teams. The technology could be used to improve security patrols, disaster rescue and aerial logistics, the researchers said.
3. ‘Quaking in their boots’: Malaysians, Indonesians ditch brands over war in Gaza
“I’m swearing off Israeli products,” the 33-year-old homemaker in Indonesia said, proudly showing the list of goods and brands to be shunned, ranging from Head & Shoulders and Pringles to KFC and McDonald’s.
4. University of Hong Kong unseats Singapore’s top varsity in major Asia ranking
Hong Kong’s oldest university has unseated the leading varsity in Singapore and reclaimed second place in an influential league table for Asia, while mainland China’s Peking University has held onto the top spot for the second year in a row.
5. Jimmy Lai trial will show how ‘bad’ his actions were: Hong Kong security chief
Hong Kong’s security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung expects the trial of media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying to spark a fresh wave of smear campaigns against the city, but he was confident the open hearing will also reveal the extent of the “bad” crimes the Apple Daily founder had allegedly committed.
6. Chinese scientists claim anti-ageing breakthrough with spinal cord discovery
After seven years of research, Chinese scientists say they have identified a unique group of cells that contributes to the ageing process and might be mitigated with everyday vitamin C supplements.
7. Snakes on a plate: Pizza Hut Hong Kong collaboration that’s off the scales
For the winter season in Hong Kong, Pizza Hut has set internet tongues hissing with the launch of a unique snake soup pizza, created in collaboration with venerable snake soup restaurant Ser Wong Fun, which has been in the same family for four generations.
