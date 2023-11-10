A team of Chinese scientists has developed drones that can engage in “group chats” to discuss and assign tasks among themselves, much like human teams. The technology could be used to improve security patrols, disaster rescue and aerial logistics, the researchers said.

Protesters shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during a rally in Jakarta on Sunday. Photo: AP

“I’m swearing off Israeli products,” the 33-year-old homemaker in Indonesia said, proudly showing the list of goods and brands to be shunned, ranging from Head & Shoulders and Pringles to KFC and McDonald’s.

Hong Kong’s oldest university has unseated the leading varsity in Singapore and reclaimed second place in an influential league table for Asia, while mainland China’s Peking University has held onto the top spot for the second year in a row.

Having spent nearly three years in custody, Jimmy Lai will stand trial at the High Court on December 18. Photo: AP

Hong Kong’s security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung expects the trial of media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying to spark a fresh wave of smear campaigns against the city, but he was confident the open hearing will also reveal the extent of the “bad” crimes the Apple Daily founder had allegedly committed.

After seven years of research, Chinese scientists say they have identified a unique group of cells that contributes to the ageing process and might be mitigated with everyday vitamin C supplements.

Pizza Hut’s snake soup pizza, created in collaboration with heritage restaurant Ser Wong Fun, features the flavours and ingredients of snake soup on a pie. Photo: Charmaine Mok

For the winter season in Hong Kong, Pizza Hut has set internet tongues hissing with the launch of a unique snake soup pizza, created in collaboration with venerable snake soup restaurant Ser Wong Fun, which has been in the same family for four generations.