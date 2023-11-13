Number of Americans studying in mainland China falls sharply, but Chinese students still flock to US
- US students returned to Hong Kong and Taiwan after the pandemic’s first year, but only 211 studied in the mainland during the 2021-22 academic year
- China continues to dominate the country-of-origin rankings at US colleges and universities
Only 211 Americans studied in mainland China during the 2021-22 school year, according to the 2023 version of an annual US government-funded study by the Institute of International Education (IIE). In contrast, from 2018 to 2019, there were more than 11,000 American students in the mainland.
Mainland China’s continued dominance of the country-of-origin rankings comes amid concerns that Chinese students are subjected to greater scrutiny at US borders.
According to the Chinese embassy in Washington, during the past two-plus years, at least 70 Chinese students with legal visas were “interrogated, harassed and deported” by US law enforcement at their port of entry.
The State Department issued about 91,000 visas this year to Chinese students, according to Brenda Grewe of the department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.
Marianne Craven, also of the State Department, said Chinese students were a “priority and valued by US universities”, noting that China is a key country for colleges’ recruitment efforts.
Continuing a trend from the previous academic year, the number of Chinese pursuing undergraduate studies decreased during 2022-23, to 100,349 – a decrease of 8.4 per cent.
Like last year, Chinese graduate students saw a single-digit percentage increase. From 2022-23, the number of graduate students rose by 2.3 per cent to 126,028, accounting for the plurality of the Chinese student population in the US at 43.5 per cent.
And like last year, about half of the Chinese students studied maths, computer science, engineering and other “STEM” subjects.
IIE does not track Americans who are enrolled overseas for full degrees from non-US institutions, nor does it track non-credited educational experiences.
It also lacked study-abroad data for Americans available for the 2022-23 school year. But other sources indicated that the post-pandemic rebound observed for other countries had been slow to surface in mainland China.
US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said in June that only 350 Americans were studying in China.
IIE found that 120 Americans studied in Hong Kong from 2021-22, up from 32 the previous academic year. And 468 Americans studied in Taiwan during the same period, up from 100 the year before.
But there were also signs that resources were slowly moving back to the mainland. Last week, Harvard announced it would be opening a summer study programme in Shanghai in 2024, in which students can take courses in the city’s cultural history and East Asian economics.
Burns said getting people-to-people interactions back on track was a “major priority” for him.