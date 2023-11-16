US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping began a long-awaited round of talks on Wednesday near San Francisco, amid intense speculation over whether their first face-to-face summit in a year will lead to agreements that might halt a steady downward spiral in relations.

The two leaders stepped out of a black sedan after pulling up in front of the Filoli estate, a secluded historic mansion about 25 miles (40 kilometres) south of downtown San Francisco. They waved to reporters before shaking hands and entering the residence.

Following a pledge to renew climate cooperation , issued hours before the meeting, the two sides are expected to reach agreement on restrictions on the manufacture and export of ingredients used to make the highly addictive drug fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of thousands of overdoses in the US each year, and on joint efforts to improve public health.

They may announce a resumption of military-to-military dialogue, which has been suspended for more than a year. Also possible are agreements to restrict the use of artificial intelligence in autonomous weaponry, such as drones, and in the control and deployment of nuclear warheads.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he expected a “productive” discussion between Biden and Xi, and characterised it as a “precursor to much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward”.