Joe Biden, Xi Jinping meet in person for first time in a year, on Apec sidelines
- Agreements are expected on fentanyl and military-to-military communication as well as assurances on Taiwan policy
- National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the discussion is a ‘precursor to much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward’
US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping began a long-awaited round of talks on Wednesday near San Francisco, amid intense speculation over whether their first face-to-face summit in a year will lead to agreements that might halt a steady downward spiral in relations.
The two leaders stepped out of a black sedan after pulling up in front of the Filoli estate, a secluded historic mansion about 25 miles (40 kilometres) south of downtown San Francisco. They waved to reporters before shaking hands and entering the residence.
They may announce a resumption of military-to-military dialogue, which has been suspended for more than a year. Also possible are agreements to restrict the use of artificial intelligence in autonomous weaponry, such as drones, and in the control and deployment of nuclear warheads.
Protocol gurus for Xi-Biden meeting face logistical nightmares, other hurdles
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he expected a “productive” discussion between Biden and Xi, and characterised it as a “precursor to much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward”.
The two sides will touch on issues including Taiwan, China’s human rights record and economic growth, Kirby said just before the summit, adding: “It is a fact that President Xi has domestic economic challenges.”
“Clearly, one can imagine that [Xi] wants to encourage more American investment in China,” he said, referring to his plan to attend a dinner on Wednesday night with US business leader.
The cost for a seat at the same table as Xi is as high as US$40,000, with tickets reportedly in strong demand.
On Taiwan, Kirby said Biden will reassure that there is no change to the one-China policy, that the US does not support Taiwan independence and it does not want to see tensions in the Taiwan Strait devolve into conflict.
Kirby said Beijing had “lines of communication in the [Middle East] region in some ways that we don’t”.
“And, certainly we would welcome … if China was willing to be helpful in making sure that Israel can get the support that it needs to defend itself and that we can get humanitarian assistance to those in need.”
Speaking of the war Russia began by invading Ukraine in February 2022, Kirby said: “China could play a role here in helping us support Ukraine but also helping advance President [Volodymyr] Zelensky’s vision of a just peace here for when the conflict is over.”
Biden will give a press briefing after his meeting with Xi.