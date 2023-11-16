The US and China agreed to cooperate in fighting fentanyl and other narcotics, engage on managing artificial intelligence, resume military to military contacts and maintain the status quo on Taiwan, US President Joe Biden said after his first direct talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a year.

“We’ve made some important progess,” on measures to stop the flow of fentanyl into the US, Biden said in a press briefing after the meeting, flanked by two American flags.

“What I’ve said since I’ve become president, what every previous president of late has said, that we maintain the agreement that there is a one China policy and that I’m not going to change that. And so that’s about the extent to which we discussed it.”

Asked what consequences would ensure if Beijing were to interfere with Taiwan’s upcoming elections, Biden said: “I didn’t expect any interference, any at all. We had that discussion as he was leaving.”

“I trust but verify as the old saying goes,” he added. “We’re in a competitive relationship, China and the United States, but my responsibility is to make this rational and manageable so it doesn’t result in conflict.”