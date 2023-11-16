BreakingJoe Biden reaffirms stance on Taiwan, confirms agreement on new talks at meeting on Apec sidelines
- Biden said two sides ‘made some important progress’ after first direct meeting with Xi in a year
- ‘My responsibility is to make this rational and manageable so it doesn’t result in conflict’
“We’ve made some important progess,” on measures to stop the flow of fentanyl into the US, Biden said in a press briefing after the meeting, flanked by two American flags.
“What I’ve said since I’ve become president, what every previous president of late has said, that we maintain the agreement that there is a one China policy and that I’m not going to change that. And so that’s about the extent to which we discussed it.”
Asked what consequences would ensure if Beijing were to interfere with Taiwan’s upcoming elections, Biden said: “I didn’t expect any interference, any at all. We had that discussion as he was leaving.”
“I trust but verify as the old saying goes,” he added. “We’re in a competitive relationship, China and the United States, but my responsibility is to make this rational and manageable so it doesn’t result in conflict.”
In a readout released ahead of Biden’s press conference, China called for cooperation and mutual respect, appearing to signal a hoped-for reset after a prolonged downward spiral in relations.
“China has interests that must be safeguarded, principles that must be defended, and bottom lines that must be adhered to,” it said.
Xi-Biden summit expectations at Apec dip further on stalled trade initiative
The Chinese readout included notably direct and pointed language on the relationship and where it ideally should be headed.
Why the US push for military guard rails with China could be a near miss
“China has no plans to surpass or replace the United States, and the United States should not harbour plans to suppress or contain China,” the statement said.
“Both sides should understand each other’s bottom-line principles, not toss around, stir up trouble, or cross boundaries, communicate more, have more dialogues, and discuss more, and handle differences and accidents calmly,” it added.
Beijing often points out this lapse – along with US inability to control demand – when it is accused of contributing to the American scourge.
US-led AI declaration on military use sees 45 countries join, but not China
A key problem, according to a 2021 report by the Congressional Research Service, is that the widely varied analogues don’t lend themselves to easy definitions, which is important for criminal prosecutions.
Any effort to label them under schedule 1 risks including some substances that are harmless while excluding others that are potentially dangerous.
That may change, however, as the US Drug Enforcement Administration reviews public feedback on a proposed rule to categorise several fentanyl-related substances as schedule I.