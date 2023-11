Biden, Xi meet for first time in a year, agree to new talks

China has beaten a global deadline, launching the world’s first next-generation internet service – more than 10 times faster than existing major routes – two years ahead of industry predictions.

US President Joe Biden shakes hand with Chinese leader Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Filoli estate in Woodside, California, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Beijing and Washington agreed to work together on narcotics control and artificial intelligence and resume military-military communication, Beijing said, summing up long-awaited talks on Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

San Francisco removed homeless residents from encampments near the Apec summit venue, where world leaders – including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping – met, sparking derision from commentators in China.

Several suitcase brands have been found to contain cancer-causing chemicals linked to hampering children’s growth and impairing the male reproductive system, Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has said, urging people to wash their hands after touching luggage handles.

Indonesia’s defence minister and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, greets supporters at the election commission headquarters in Jakarta on October 25. Photo: Reuters

Indonesia’s leading presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has accused the West of having double standards and losing moral leadership, saying Jakarta has been treated “unfairly” due to protectionist measures imposed on critical minerals.

Fears over an invasion of bedbugs in Hong Kong has sparked panic buying of insect killers and a leap in inquiries about pest control. But an expert said infestations of the insects, as common as mosquitoes, could be avoided with good hygiene and simple precautions.

A woman jumps to the ground after climbing out the window of a massage parlour when the premises were raided by police. Image: Facebook