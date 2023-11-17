South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
SCMP Highlights
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
San Francisco has struggled to clean up the city ahead of hosting world and business leaders at this week’s Apec summit. Photo: AFP
China

San Francisco mocked in China, world’s fastest internet rolls out, bedbug invasion fears in Hong Kong: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week

  • From San Francisco being mocked for moving homeless people away from the Apec venue to fears of a bedbug invasion in Hong Kong, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
SCMP Highlights
SCMP
SCMP
Why you can trust SCMP
We have selected seven stories from this week’s news across Hong Kong, mainland China, the wider Asia region and beyond that resonated with our readers and shed light on topical issues. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing.

1. ‘150 films in 1 second’: China begins roll-out of world’s fastest internet

China’s latest high-speed data link forms a backbone network between Beijing in the north and the southern city of Guangzhou, via Wuhan in central China. Shutterstock
China has beaten a global deadline, launching the world’s first next-generation internet service – more than 10 times faster than existing major routes – two years ahead of industry predictions.

2. Biden, Xi meet for first time in a year, agree to new talks

US President Joe Biden shakes hand with Chinese leader Xi Jinping before their meeting at the Filoli estate in Woodside, California, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Beijing and Washington agreed to work together on narcotics control and artificial intelligence and resume military-military communication, Beijing said, summing up long-awaited talks on Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

3. San Francisco mocked in China for moving homeless away from Apec summit venue

San Francisco removed homeless residents from encampments near the Apec summit venue, where world leaders – including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping – met, sparking derision from commentators in China.

5. Cancer-causing toxins found in several suitcase brands: Hong Kong watchdog

Several suitcase brands have been found to contain cancer-causing chemicals linked to hampering children’s growth and impairing the male reproductive system, Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has said, urging people to wash their hands after touching luggage handles.

4. Prabowo slams West’s ‘unfair’ treatment of Indonesia: ‘we don’t need Europe’

Indonesia’s defence minister and presidential candidate, Prabowo Subianto, greets supporters at the election commission headquarters in Jakarta on October 25. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s leading presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has accused the West of having double standards and losing moral leadership, saying Jakarta has been treated “unfairly” due to protectionist measures imposed on critical minerals.

6. Bedbug infestation fears in Hong Kong spark panic buying of insecticides

Fears over an invasion of bedbugs in Hong Kong has sparked panic buying of insect killers and a leap in inquiries about pest control. But an expert said infestations of the insects, as common as mosquitoes, could be avoided with good hygiene and simple precautions.

7. Woman jumps from first-floor window after police raid Hong Kong massage parlour

A woman jumps to the ground after climbing out the window of a massage parlour when the premises were raided by police. Image: Facebook
Three women climbed out the window of a first-floor Hong Kong massage parlour and one jumped to the pavement in a failed attempt to escape arrest after a police anti-vice operation targeted the premises.
Post