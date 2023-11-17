San Francisco mocked in China, world’s fastest internet rolls out, bedbug invasion fears in Hong Kong: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From San Francisco being mocked for moving homeless people away from the Apec venue to fears of a bedbug invasion in Hong Kong, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
1. ‘150 films in 1 second’: China begins roll-out of world’s fastest internet
2. Biden, Xi meet for first time in a year, agree to new talks
Beijing and Washington agreed to work together on narcotics control and artificial intelligence and resume military-military communication, Beijing said, summing up long-awaited talks on Wednesday between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
3. San Francisco mocked in China for moving homeless away from Apec summit venue
San Francisco removed homeless residents from encampments near the Apec summit venue, where world leaders – including US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping – met, sparking derision from commentators in China.
5. Cancer-causing toxins found in several suitcase brands: Hong Kong watchdog
Several suitcase brands have been found to contain cancer-causing chemicals linked to hampering children’s growth and impairing the male reproductive system, Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has said, urging people to wash their hands after touching luggage handles.