Countries join China’s food-tech war on the West, Hong Kong logistics firms face eviction: SCMP’s 7 highlights of the week
- From countries joining China’s agricultural monitoring system to Hong Kong’s children suffering from mental disorders, here are a few highlights from SCMP’s recent reporting
1. CropWatch: over 160 countries join China’s tech war against the West on food
China’s leading remote agricultural monitoring system is arming developing countries with tools to break the information barrier in agriculture, challenging the Western-dominated rules of food.
2. Nearly 1 in 4 Hong Kong children suffered from a mental disorder in past year: study
Nearly one in four Hong Kong children and adolescents suffered from at least one mental disorder in the past year and more than 8 per cent of secondary school students had thought about suicide, a citywide study has found.
3. US$280 in China, US$8,892 in the US: new Chinese cancer drug gets FDA approval
A cancer drug developed by Chinese scientists and recently approved by the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will cost over 30 times more in the United States than in China, with two other Chinese cancer drugs set to experience similar price bumps in the US market.
4. ‘Political misogyny’: why is Jokowi’s wife cast as villain over son’s VP run?
Indonesian social media has been abuzz with heated debate over allegations that First Lady Iriana Widodo, wife of outgoing President Joko Widodo, masterminded the vice-presidential candidacy of her son, Gibran.
5. ‘Many can’t survive’: Hong Kong logistics firms worry over relocation plans
Hundreds of logistics operators are being forced out of sites in the New Territories to make way for development, but the Hong Kong government is only offering financial compensation, not relocation.
6. Foiled jewellery robbery in Japan sparks demand for ancient ‘sasumata’ weapon
A shop worker in Tokyo fended off two would-be robbers using a modern version of the ‘sasumata’, a spear fork weapon that dates back to the 1300s. The company that makes the weapon has been flooded with inquiries, as Tokyo sees an alarming increase in the number of smash-and-grab robberies.
7. ‘Insult to civilisation’: dead girl sold for US$9,300 as ‘ghost bride’ shocks China
A man in China has accused the adoptive parents of his 16-year-old daughter of selling her as a “ghost bride” after she committed suicide.