The 48-year-old North Carolina Republican, who has served in Congress since 2005, stepped in as the House speaker for several weeks after a group of party hardliners pushed out Kevin McCarthy.

US Representative Patrick McHenry, the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee known for opposing controls on outbound investment to China, will not seek re-election, he announced on Tuesday.

Last week, McHenry sent a letter to the House and Senate Armed Services committees expressing reservations on an outbound investment provision in the 2024 national defence authorisation act – an annual, must-pass bill that sets top-line funding levels for the Pentagon.

03:10 US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, despite Beijing’s warnings US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, despite Beijing’s warnings

The provision, in line with an August executive order from President Joe Biden, would require companies to notify the Treasury Department before making transactions in China, Russia and other “countries of concern” involving technologies with military applications. Covered sectors include advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum information science and hypersonics.

“While we appreciate the intentions and objectives of Section 1085, the result of this provision would be to strengthen rather than weaken the objectives of Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party,” the letter said.

“To begin with, it is a misconception that US investors are fuelling China’s economic growth,” it said, citing a Rhodium Group report that says US venture capital in China has reached a 10-year low.

“Sec. 1085 would have the unintended consequence of limiting Americans’ control, influence and intelligence-gathering in Chinese technology companies.”

Instead, sanctions on defence-sector entities in China would be more effective, the letter writers argued.

“Since China is in no way dependent on capital from US investors, the only way to undermine its military companies is by cutting off revenues and technology, which is the advantage of a sanctions regime.”

The letter was co-signed by all subcommittee chairs in the House Financial Services Committee.

According to Bloomberg, the House is set to drop the provision in question from the final version of the defence spending bill because of pressure from McHenry. The provision was included in the Senate draft of the bill. The two chambers are in the process of reconciling the two versions.

McHenry has long preferred targeting specific companies over broad investment restrictions and has spoken in favour of “free people and free markets”

His tenure as chair of the Financial Services Committee is set to end in 2024, as House Republican rules prevent members from serving for more than three consecutive terms as the lead party member on a committee.