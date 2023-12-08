“Do you mean the traditional kind of US approach to a very, very comprehensive maximally liberalising, aggressively liberalising agreement?” responded US Trade Representative Katherine Tai when asked about finalising a free-trade agreement with Taiwan during an event hosted by the Aspen Institute in Washington.

“We’re not doing that with anybody right now.”

Washington does not recognise Taiwan as an independent country but is legally bound to support its defence capability. Photo: Reuters

Last week, Deng revealed in an interview that Taiwan was in talks with the US about expanding the scope of a trade agreement that the two sides reached in June

“One goal is to expand the coverage, more topics like agriculture, labour,” said Deng.

“Second is the market access issue, that is tariffs. We hope that one day the US government is ready for tariff talk,” he added, referring to a Taiwanese hope of reducing tariffs and gaining new market access.

Tai on Thursday said the type of agreement Taiwan sought “may have been fit for the 80s and the 90s”, but that new “innovative” trade policies were needed now.

The US was dealing with “different” geopolitical tensions at a “different scale with different partners”, she added.

The existing pact, known as the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, does not commit to any new market access or reduced tariffs. But it aims to ease customs and processing times for goods, address corruption and help small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Tai on Thursday said “excellent progress” had been made in the negotiations and that the US would “continue to look at building out those agreements, to have an arrangement with the Taiwan economy that is fit for the times”, which she described as “challenging”.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing considers a renegade province, has become a major flashpoint between China and the US in recent years over increased American arms sales and high-level political engagement.

In June, as Washington boosted its trade cooperation with Taiwan, Beijing said it opposed any form of official contact between the island and other countries, including negotiating and signing any economic and trade agreements “with sovereign connotations and of an official nature”.

Beijing has pledged to reunite Taiwan with the mainland, by force if necessary. And while Washington does not recognise Taiwan as an independent country, it is legally bound to support its defence capability.

Since taking office in 2021, US President Joe Biden has several times committed to intervening militarily should China use force against the island, despite America’s long-standing policy of strategic ambiguity.

Speaking at Thursday’s event before Tai, former British prime minister and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Britain and the US remained committed to the one-China policy

He said London and Washington “believe in unification of China and Taiwan”, but that “cannot happen in a way that involves force or violence or coercion”.

China was “watching” what is happening in war-torn Ukraine , Cameron added, as he called on Britain and the US to work together and show resolve that “resonates around the world”.

Cameron believed China had substantially changed since he led Britain from 2010 to 2016.

“It is a different China we’re dealing with, and we need to harden our systems and be very clear-eyed as a result,” he said, and that meant aligning “better with our allies, including the United States”.