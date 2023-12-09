Wang Fuman became known as China’s “ice boy” in early 2018, when his family was among millions in the country who were living in poverty. Since then, the family has moved into a new home and started raising livestock and saw their quality of life steadily improve.

But during the pandemic, Fuman’s parents welcomed two new children, and earlier this year, his older sister was admitted to a high school that requires expensive tuition.

The Post recently caught up with the Wang family to see how they are coping with the new financial pressures.