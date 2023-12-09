Advertisement
China society
18:00
High school tuition and two more babies: family of China’s ‘Ice Boy’ faces new challenges
- Wang Fuman came to be known in China as ‘Ice Boy’ in early 2018
- Even though their quality of life improved, Wang’s family faces new financial challenges, including two new children and his sister’s expensive high school tuition
Wang Fuman became known as China’s “ice boy” in early 2018, when his family was among millions in the country who were living in poverty. Since then, the family has moved into a new home and started raising livestock and saw their quality of life steadily improve.
But during the pandemic, Fuman’s parents welcomed two new children, and earlier this year, his older sister was admitted to a high school that requires expensive tuition.
The Post recently caught up with the Wang family to see how they are coping with the new financial pressures.
